Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Airbnb by 6.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after acquiring an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $280,825.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 235,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507,745.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,558,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.