Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.82.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

