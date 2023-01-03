Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,973,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,207,000 after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,445.45 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,710.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,402.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,280.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,356.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

