Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 71.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 90.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

