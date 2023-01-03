Xponance Inc. Buys 33,882 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,704,000 after buying an additional 875,954 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after buying an additional 162,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,740,000 after buying an additional 304,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

XEL opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

