Xponance Inc. Buys 3,413 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.17.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $168.09 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $202.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

