Xponance Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $156.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.31. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

