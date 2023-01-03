Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average is $117.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

