Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $336,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $214.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $308.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

