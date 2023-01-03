Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

