Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 557 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,132 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average of $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

