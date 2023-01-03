Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Visa stock opened at $207.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.44 and a 200-day moving average of $202.25. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

