Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.