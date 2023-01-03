Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 85,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 641,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

