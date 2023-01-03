DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 222.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after buying an additional 1,724,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 34.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,979,000 after buying an additional 1,479,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $207.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

