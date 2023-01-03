Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 1,990 Shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.14% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 1,784.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

NYSEARCA:SPPP opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

