Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,833,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,716,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,596 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,964,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,497,000 after purchasing an additional 160,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.17) to €5.40 ($5.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.30 ($5.64) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Further Reading

