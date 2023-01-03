Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 345,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 184,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 88,637 shares in the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 18,416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,480,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,699 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.83%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

