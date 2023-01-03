Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 413 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 127.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

Pentair Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.