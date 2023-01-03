Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $231,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

