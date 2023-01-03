PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

