Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $164.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.82.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

