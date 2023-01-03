Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elbit Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ ESLT opened at $164.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.82.
Elbit Systems Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 37.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.
Elbit Systems Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.