Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $213.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $323.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

