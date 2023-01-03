Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

Shares of IDXX opened at $407.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.