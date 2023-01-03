Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 186.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 125,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortive Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

NYSE:FTV opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

