State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.71 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,890 shares of company stock worth $4,467,880 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

