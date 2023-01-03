Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Novanta by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at $19,889,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,497 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,330. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $177.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.79.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

