State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,560,000 after purchasing an additional 881,365 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,996,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,502,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

