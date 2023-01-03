eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

EBAY opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -377.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

