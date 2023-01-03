Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.