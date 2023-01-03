Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $659,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

