Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after acquiring an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

