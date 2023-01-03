Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 603 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Argus raised their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

NYSE:CNC opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.28.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

