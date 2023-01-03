Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PIE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,513,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 463.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PIE opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.