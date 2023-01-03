Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 717 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Walmart by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 31,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

