Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.7 %

TNET opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $103.36.

Insider Activity

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $444,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,023. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

