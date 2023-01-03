Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Celanese by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Celanese by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.86. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.15.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

