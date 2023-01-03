Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after purchasing an additional 577,717 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.23.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $188.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

