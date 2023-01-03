iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $116.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

