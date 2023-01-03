BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives $9.75 Average PT from Analysts

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTRS. William Blair cut BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

BTRS stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. BTRS has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $39,888.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BTRS news, insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $39,888.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 30,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $288,113.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 214,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,971 shares of company stock valued at $330,781 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth $49,624,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth $47,970,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth $23,039,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth $21,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 37.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

