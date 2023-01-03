Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.22.

ROVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rover Group to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.37 million, a P/E ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $87,394.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $87,394.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at $14,837,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,431 shares of company stock worth $271,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rover Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rover Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,681,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after buying an additional 388,655 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP grew its stake in Rover Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 3,038,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after buying an additional 643,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rover Group by 135.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,725,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in Rover Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,747,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after buying an additional 529,115 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

