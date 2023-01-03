SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 302 ($3.64).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.61) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 320 ($3.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.49) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

LON SSPG opened at GBX 234.50 ($2.83) on Thursday. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307.60 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 223.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.68.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

