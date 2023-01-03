Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

PLRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,389 shares of company stock worth $1,317,700. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 232.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 149.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 128,113 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLRX opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a current ratio of 13.99. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $942.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

