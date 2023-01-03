Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.
PLRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,389 shares of company stock worth $1,317,700. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %
PLRX opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a current ratio of 13.99. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $942.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.99.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
- Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.