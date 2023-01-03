QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

A number of research firms have commented on QS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,343 shares of company stock valued at $388,076. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 40.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in QuantumScape by 78.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 5.27.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

