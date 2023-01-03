QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.86.
A number of research firms have commented on QS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,343 shares of company stock valued at $388,076. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape
QuantumScape Price Performance
Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 5.27.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuantumScape (QS)
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
- Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.