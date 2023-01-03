LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $40.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTC. StockNews.com lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

LTC stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

In related news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 585.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

