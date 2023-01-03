ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE ECN opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$682.16 million and a P/E ratio of 23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.64. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$2.60 and a one year high of C$7.29.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

In other ECN Capital news, Director Paul James Stoyan bought 24,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,408.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 700,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,270,847.96.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.