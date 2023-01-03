Brokerages Set Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target at $104.75

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

ADEVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

