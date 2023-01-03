Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $2,161.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,161.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Shell has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

