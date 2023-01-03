Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives $151.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.80.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average is $95.20. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $162.88.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

