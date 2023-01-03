Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.20.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALIZY. BNP Paribas cut Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allianz from €210.00 ($223.40) to €220.00 ($234.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Allianz from €267.00 ($284.04) to €271.00 ($288.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Allianz Stock Performance
ALIZY opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Allianz has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
